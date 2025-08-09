Word of the Day: Debunk

"Debunk" is a verb used to describe the act of exposing the falseness or error of a belief, idea, or claim. It's commonly used when disproving myths, rumors, or misconceptions by providing clear evidence. This word helps clarify truth and remove misunderstandings in both casual conversations and formal discussions.

Origin Origin of the word "Debunk" was coined in the early 20th century, combining the prefix de- (meaning "remove" or "reverse") with bunk, a slang term for nonsense or falsehood. It entered popular English use around 1920, primarily meaning to expose false claims or exaggerations.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'debunk' Some close synonyms include: expose, reveal, disprove, invalidate, refute, challenge, contradict, unmask, and discredit. These words convey the idea of showing something to be untrue or misleading.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's look at how "debunk" is used in sentences: "The scientist worked to 'debunk' common myths about vaccines." "The documentary aims to 'debunk' false claims made by the company." "He quickly 'debunked' the rumor with solid evidence."