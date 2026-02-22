Word of the Day: Antic
What's the story
"Antic" is a noun or adjective that refers to playful, strange, or exaggerated behavior meant to amuse or attract attention. It is used to describe actions that are dramatic, silly, or theatrical. The word suggests lively expression and unusual conduct that stands out from normal behavior.
Origin of the word
"Antic" comes from the Italian word antico, meaning "antique" or "grotesque," which described decorative figures with exaggerated features. It entered English in the 16th century and gradually came to describe odd or playful behavior. Over time, it became linked with humorous and theatrical actions.
Synonyms for 'antic'
Some common synonyms for "antic" include prank, caper, trick, and clowning. These words describe playful or exaggerated actions. While similar in meaning, "antic" often emphasizes dramatic or attention-seeking behavior that is meant to entertain others in a noticeable way.
Sentence usage
Let's see how "antic" is used in different contexts: "His comic antic made the audience laugh loudly." "The child performed an antic to entertain her friends." "The actor's exaggerated antic added humor to the scene and kept viewers engaged."
Why use the word
The word "antic" is useful when you want to describe amusing or theatrical behavior with precision. It helps your writing capture movement and humor, allowing readers to easily imagine lively actions without long or complicated descriptions.