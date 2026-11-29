Word of the Day: Anvil
What's the story
"Anvil" is a noun that refers to a heavy metal block used by blacksmiths to hammer, shape, and work metal. Its sturdy, flat surface withstands repeated blows during the process. The word is also used figuratively in expressions such as "on the anvil," which refers to something being actively discussed, planned, or worked on.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Anvil" comes from the Old English word anfilt or anfil, which is linked to the Germanic roots of words meaning to forge or shape metal.
The tool has been used for centuries in metalworking, and its name has evolved alongside the craft.
Synonyms
Synonyms of 'anvil'
An "anvil" does not have many direct synonyms because it refers to a specific tool.
However, words such as forge, workbench, and metalworking block may be used in related contexts.
A forge is where metal is heated, while an "anvil" is the surface on which it is shaped.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here are some examples featuring "anvil," including its figurative use:
"The blacksmith placed the glowing metal on the anvil."
"Their plans for the new project are still on the anvil."
"He used an anvil to shape the iron into a horseshoe."
Writing
Why use the word
"Anvil" is useful when discussing metalworking, traditional crafts, or tools used to shape metal.
It is also sometimes used figuratively to describe something that helps build strength through pressure or challenges, as in the expression "forged on the anvil of adversity."