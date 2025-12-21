Word of the Day: Aromatic

"Aromatic" is an adjective that means having a strong, pleasant smell. It is often used to describe food, spices, plants, or anything that gives off a rich scent. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin Origin of the word "Aromatic" comes from the Greek word aroma, meaning "spice" or "sweet smell." It was first used to describe fragrant herbs and oils. Over time, it also became a common word in cooking, gardening, and science.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'aromatic' Some common synonyms include: fragrant, scented, perfumed, sweet-smelling, and spicy. Whether it's the gentle scent of a burning candle, fresh spices in the kitchen, or a soothing perfume, "aroma" is an ideal word for describing appealing smells.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The kitchen was filled with 'aromatic' spices." "She brewed an 'aromatic' cup of tea." "The garden had many 'aromatic' plants."