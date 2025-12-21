Word of the Day: Aromatic
What's the story
"Aromatic" is an adjective that means having a strong, pleasant smell. It is often used to describe food, spices, plants, or anything that gives off a rich scent. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Aromatic" comes from the Greek word aroma, meaning "spice" or "sweet smell." It was first used to describe fragrant herbs and oils. Over time, it also became a common word in cooking, gardening, and science.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'aromatic'
Some common synonyms include: fragrant, scented, perfumed, sweet-smelling, and spicy. Whether it's the gentle scent of a burning candle, fresh spices in the kitchen, or a soothing perfume, "aroma" is an ideal word for describing appealing smells.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The kitchen was filled with 'aromatic' spices." "She brewed an 'aromatic' cup of tea." "The garden had many 'aromatic' plants."
Writing
Why use the word
"Aromatic" is useful when you want to describe smells in a clear and appealing way. It helps readers imagine scent and atmosphere, making your writing more sensory and engaging.