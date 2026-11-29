Word of the Day: Artisanal
What's the story
"Artisanal" is an adjective used to describe products made by skilled craftspeople, often by hand and in small quantities. It is commonly associated with items made using traditional methods, care, and attention to detail. The word is often used for food, clothing, furniture, and other handcrafted goods.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Artisanal" comes from the French word artisan, meaning a craftsperson or skilled worker.
The word artisan traces back to the Italian artigiano and Latin ars, meaning "art" or "skill."
The term reflects the value of craftsmanship and traditional ways of making things.
Synonyms
Synonyms of 'artisanal'
Words and phrases related to "artisanal" include handcrafted, handmade, custom-made, traditional, craft-made, and homemade.
These terms highlight products made with skill and care.
While "handmade" simply means made by hand, "artisanal" often suggests a high level of craftsmanship and attention to quality.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's look at a few examples featuring "artisanal":
"The bakery is known for its artisanal bread made using traditional methods."
"She bought an artisanal ceramic vase from a local craft market."
"The store sells artisanal soaps made with natural ingredients."
Writing
Why use the word
"Artisanal" is useful when describing products that reflect craftsmanship, skill, and attention to detail.
It helps distinguish handcrafted goods from mass-produced items.
The word is commonly used in food, fashion, home decor, and small businesses to highlight the care and methods involved in making a product.