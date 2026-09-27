Word of the Day: Astound
What's the story
"Astound" is a verb that means to surprise or impress someone greatly. It is used when something is so remarkable or unexpected that it leaves a person amazed. Here's a closer look at this interesting word and its meaning.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Astound" comes from the Middle English word astoned, meaning "stunned" or "bewildered."
It is related to the Old French word estoner, meaning "to stun or amaze."
The word developed its modern sense of causing great surprise or wonder.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'astound'
Words related to "astound" include amaze, astonish, stun, surprise, overwhelm, dazzle, and awe.
Among these, "astonish" is particularly close in meaning, while "dazzle" can suggest impressing someone through exceptional beauty, skill, or brilliance.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See "astound" in action through these examples:
"Her performance astounded everyone in the audience."
"The scientist's discovery astounded the research community."
"The sheer beauty of the landscape astounded the visitors."
Writing
Why use the word
"Astound" is a strong word for describing a reaction to something extraordinary, unexpected, or highly impressive.
It suggests a greater degree of surprise than the everyday word "surprise."
It can be used for remarkable achievements, discoveries, performances, sights, or events that leave a lasting impression.