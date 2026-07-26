Word of the Day: Attest
What's the story
"Attest" is a verb that means to confirm, verify, or provide evidence that something is true. It is often used when someone declares the authenticity of a fact, document, or statement. The word is common in legal, professional, and formal contexts where proof or confirmation is required.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Attest" comes from the Latin word attestari, meaning "to bear witness to" or "to testify."
It entered English in the late 16th century and has long been used to describe confirming the truth or validity of something through evidence or personal testimony.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'attest'
Some common synonyms for "attest" include confirm, verify, certify, validate, authenticate, witness, testify, affirm, prove and substantiate.
These words all relate to establishing the truth or accuracy of a statement, document, or event.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here's how "attest" can be used in sentences:
"Several witnesses could attest to what happened that evening."
"The certificate attests to the quality of the product."
"Her years of experience attest to her expertise in the field."
Writing
Why use the word
Use "attest" when you want to show that something is supported by evidence, testimony, or reliable proof.
It is especially helpful in formal writing, legal documents, academic work, and professional communication, where confirming facts or establishing credibility is important.