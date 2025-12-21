Word of the Day: Banish
What's the story
"Banish" is a verb that means to send someone or something away, often permanently, or to get rid of something undesirable. It is used when removing people, feelings, habits, or problems from a place or situation. Let's explore what this word really means.
Origin
"Banish" comes from the Old French word banir, meaning "to proclaim or decree." It was first used to describe officially sending someone away from a country or community. Today, it can refer to removing anything unwanted, like fears, doubts, or habits.
Synonyms
Some common synonyms include: exile, expel, remove, get rid of, dismiss, and oust. These words are used when someone or something is being permanently or forcefully removed.
Sentence
Let's see how this word is used in different contexts: "The king decided to 'banish' the traitor from the kingdom." "Meditation can help 'banish' stress and anxiety." "They worked hard to 'banish' all traces of the old system."
Writing
"Banish" is useful when you want to show the act of removing, sending away, or eliminating something. It helps readers understand a strong action or change, whether physical, emotional, or symbolic, making your writing more powerful.