Word of the Day: Banish

"Banish" is a verb that means to send someone or something away, often permanently, or to get rid of something undesirable. It is used when removing people, feelings, habits, or problems from a place or situation. Let's explore what this word really means.

Origin Origin of the word "Banish" comes from the Old French word banir, meaning "to proclaim or decree." It was first used to describe officially sending someone away from a country or community. Today, it can refer to removing anything unwanted, like fears, doubts, or habits.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'banish' Some common synonyms include: exile, expel, remove, get rid of, dismiss, and oust. These words are used when someone or something is being permanently or forcefully removed.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how this word is used in different contexts: "The king decided to 'banish' the traitor from the kingdom." "Meditation can help 'banish' stress and anxiety." "They worked hard to 'banish' all traces of the old system."