Word of the Day: Banter

"Banter" is a noun and verb that refers to playful, light-hearted conversation in which people tease each other in a friendly way. It usually involves quick, witty remarks rather than serious discussion. The word suggests humor, ease, and mutual enjoyment in conversation.

Origin Origin of the word "Banter" likely originated in the 17th century, possibly from playful slang used in England. Its exact roots are uncertain, but it was quickly adopted to describe lively and joking exchanges. Over time, it became closely associated with friendly teasing rather than harmful criticism

Synonyms Synonyms for 'banter' Some common synonyms for "banter" include teasing, joking, chitchat, repartee, and playful talk. These words describe informal and humorous conversation. While similar, "banter" often highlights quick and clever back-and-forth exchanges between people who are comfortable with each other.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "banter" is used in different contexts: "The friends enjoyed light banter during lunch." "Their playful banter made the meeting less formal." "He bantered with the host before the interview began."

