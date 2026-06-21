Word of the Day: Beatific
What's the story
"Beatific" is an adjective that describes someone or something showing deep happiness, peace, or heavenly joy. It is often used to describe a serene smile or expression that seems calm and blissful. The word carries a sense of spiritual or pure contentment.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Beatific" comes from the Latin word beatificus, meaning "making happy" or "blessed." It entered English in the 17th century and was first used mainly in religious contexts. Over time, it came to describe expressions or appearances filled with great peace and joy.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'beatific'
Some common synonyms for "beatific" include blissful, serene, radiant, joyful, heavenly, and contented. These words all suggest a feeling or appearance of deep happiness and calmness.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "beatific" is used in different contexts: "She wore a beatific smile as she held the newborn baby." "The monk sat quietly with a beatific expression on his face." "After hearing the good news, he looked absolutely beatific."
Writing
Why use the word
"Beatific" is helpful when you want to describe a peaceful and deeply joyful expression. It suggests a kind of happiness that feels gentle, sincere, and calm rather than loud or excited.