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Word of the Day: Beatific
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Word of the Day: Beatific

By Simran Jeet
Jun 21, 2026
06:45 pm
What's the story

"Beatific" is an adjective that describes someone or something showing deep happiness, peace, or heavenly joy. It is often used to describe a serene smile or expression that seems calm and blissful. The word carries a sense of spiritual or pure contentment.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Beatific" comes from the Latin word beatificus, meaning "making happy" or "blessed." It entered English in the 17th century and was first used mainly in religious contexts. Over time, it came to describe expressions or appearances filled with great peace and joy.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'beatific'

Some common synonyms for "beatific" include blissful, serene, radiant, joyful, heavenly, and contented. These words all suggest a feeling or appearance of deep happiness and calmness.

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Sentence

Sentence usage

Let's see how "beatific" is used in different contexts: "She wore a beatific smile as she held the newborn baby." "The monk sat quietly with a beatific expression on his face." "After hearing the good news, he looked absolutely beatific."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Beatific" is helpful when you want to describe a peaceful and deeply joyful expression. It suggests a kind of happiness that feels gentle, sincere, and calm rather than loud or excited.

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