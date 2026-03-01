Word of the Day: Bespoke
What's the story
"Bespoke" is an adjective that describes something custom-made or specially designed for a particular person or purpose. It is often used for clothing, services, or products tailored to individual needs. The word suggests exclusivity, personalization, and careful craftsmanship rather than mass production.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Bespoke" comes from the Old English verb besprecan, meaning "to speak for" or "to arrange in advance." By the 16th century, it was used to describe goods ordered specifically for someone. Over time, it became strongly associated with custom tailoring and luxury services.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'bespoke'
Some common synonyms for "bespoke" include custom-made, tailored, personalized, and made-to-order. These words all suggest something created for a specific individual. However, "bespoke" often carries a more refined or premium tone, especially in fashion and high-end industries.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "bespoke" is used in different contexts: "He ordered a bespoke suit for the wedding." "The company offers bespoke software solutions." "She prefers bespoke jewelry designed just for her."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "bespoke" is useful when you want to highlight exclusivity and personal attention in a formal or stylish way. It adds sophistication to your writing, especially when describing products or services created to meet specific needs or preferences.