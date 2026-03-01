Word of the Day: Bespoke

"Bespoke" is an adjective that describes something custom-made or specially designed for a particular person or purpose. It is often used for clothing, services, or products tailored to individual needs. The word suggests exclusivity, personalization, and careful craftsmanship rather than mass production.

Origin Origin of the word "Bespoke" comes from the Old English verb besprecan, meaning "to speak for" or "to arrange in advance." By the 16th century, it was used to describe goods ordered specifically for someone. Over time, it became strongly associated with custom tailoring and luxury services.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'bespoke' Some common synonyms for "bespoke" include custom-made, tailored, personalized, and made-to-order. These words all suggest something created for a specific individual. However, "bespoke" often carries a more refined or premium tone, especially in fashion and high-end industries.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "bespoke" is used in different contexts: "He ordered a bespoke suit for the wedding." "The company offers bespoke software solutions." "She prefers bespoke jewelry designed just for her."

