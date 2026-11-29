Word of the Day: Bevy
What's the story
"Bevy" is a noun used to describe a group or collection of people or things. It is often used when referring to a gathering of people, birds, or a large number of choices or items. The word usually gives a sense of several things or people gathered together.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Bevy" is believed to have originated in the 15th century, possibly from a Scottish word used to describe a group of birds, particularly quail.
Over time, its meaning broadened to refer to groups of people or things, too.
Synonyms
Synonyms of 'bevy'
"Bevy" can be used in a similar sense to group, bunch, collection, cluster, assortment, and gathering.
These words refer to several people or things together.
While "bunch" is informal, "assortment" suggests a mix of different items, and "gathering" refers to people coming together.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "bevy" can be used in sentences:
"The store offers a bevy of options for shoppers."
"A bevy of reporters gathered outside the courthouse."
"She received a bevy of compliments for her presentation."
Writing
Why use the word
"Bevy" is a handy word when you want to describe a group or a wide range of things without repeatedly using words like "many" or "collection."
It is often used in casual writing and conversations to describe choices, people, compliments, or opportunities.