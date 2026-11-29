Word of the Day: Blare
What's the story
"Blare" is a verb that describes a loud, harsh, or unpleasant sound. It is often used for noises that are difficult to ignore, such as loud music, sirens, horns, or alarms. The word captures the kind of sound that suddenly fills a space and grabs everyone's attention.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Blare" is believed to have originated in the Middle English period, possibly influenced by words associated with loud or harsh sounds.
It has been used since the 15th century to describe noises that are strong, piercing, and often unpleasant to hear.
Synonyms
Synonyms of 'blare'
Words similar to "blare" include roar, blast, boom, screech, wail, and clang.
These words describe loud or striking sounds, though each has a slightly different feel.
For instance, "roar" often refers to a deep, powerful noise, while "wail" describes a long, high-pitched sound.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's the word "blare" in action:
"The car horn began to blare in the crowded street."
"Music blared from the speakers at the party."
"The alarm blared loudly, waking everyone in the house."
Writing
Why use the word
"Blare" is useful when describing sounds that are loud, forceful, and hard to ignore.
It paints a clearer picture than simply saying something was noisy.
The word is commonly used when talking about horns, alarms, music, announcements, or other sounds that fill the surroundings.