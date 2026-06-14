LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Blazing
Word of the Day: Blazing
Learn a new word today

Word of the Day: Blazing

By Simran Jeet
Jun 14, 2026
06:01 pm
What's the story

"Blazing" is an adjective that describes something burning very brightly or intensely. It can refer to a strong fire, extreme heat, or a brilliant light. The word is also used figuratively to describe something exceptionally fast, powerful, or intense.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Blazing" comes from the verb blaze, which means "to burn brightly" or "to shine intensely." The word has been part of English since the Middle Ages and was originally used to describe flames and fires.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'blazing'

Some common synonyms for "blazing" include fiery, burning, scorching, blazing-hot, brilliant, radiant, and intense. The exact synonym depends on whether the word is being used to describe heat, light, or strength.

Advertisement

Sentence

Sentence usage

Here are a few examples of how "blazing" can be used: "We walked under the blazing sun all afternoon." "A blazing fire kept the cabin warm during the storm." "The athlete crossed the finish line at a blazing speed."

Advertisement

Writing

Why use the word

The word "blazing" helps bring action and intensity to a description. It works well for everything from scorching weather to remarkable achievements and rapid movement. Using it can make your writing feel more lively and engaging.

Advertisement