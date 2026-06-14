Word of the Day: Blazing
What's the story
"Blazing" is an adjective that describes something burning very brightly or intensely. It can refer to a strong fire, extreme heat, or a brilliant light. The word is also used figuratively to describe something exceptionally fast, powerful, or intense.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Blazing" comes from the verb blaze, which means "to burn brightly" or "to shine intensely." The word has been part of English since the Middle Ages and was originally used to describe flames and fires.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'blazing'
Some common synonyms for "blazing" include fiery, burning, scorching, blazing-hot, brilliant, radiant, and intense. The exact synonym depends on whether the word is being used to describe heat, light, or strength.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of how "blazing" can be used: "We walked under the blazing sun all afternoon." "A blazing fire kept the cabin warm during the storm." "The athlete crossed the finish line at a blazing speed."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "blazing" helps bring action and intensity to a description. It works well for everything from scorching weather to remarkable achievements and rapid movement. Using it can make your writing feel more lively and engaging.