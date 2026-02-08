Word of the Day: Bogus

"Bogus" is an adjective that means false, fake, or not genuine. It is often used to describe claims, objects, or information that are meant to deceive. "Bogus" carries an informal and dismissive tone.

Origin Origin of the word "Bogus" likely originated as American slang in the early 19th century. It was first used to describe counterfeit money and later expanded to mean anything fake or untrustworthy. Its exact origin remains uncertain.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'bogus' Some common synonyms for "bogus" include fake, false, fraudulent, phony, and sham. These words suggest deception or lack of authenticity.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "bogus" is used in different contexts: "The website made bogus claims." "He sold her a bogus ticket." "She dismissed the rumor as bogus."

