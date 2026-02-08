Word of the Day: Bogus
What's the story
"Bogus" is an adjective that means false, fake, or not genuine. It is often used to describe claims, objects, or information that are meant to deceive. "Bogus" carries an informal and dismissive tone.
Origin
"Bogus" likely originated as American slang in the early 19th century. It was first used to describe counterfeit money and later expanded to mean anything fake or untrustworthy. Its exact origin remains uncertain.
Synonyms
Some common synonyms for "bogus" include fake, false, fraudulent, phony, and sham. These words suggest deception or lack of authenticity.
Sentence
Let's see how "bogus" is used in different contexts: "The website made bogus claims." "He sold her a bogus ticket." "She dismissed the rumor as bogus."
Writing
The word "bogus" is useful when you want to quickly call out something as false. It keeps your writing sharp and direct, especially in informal or conversational contexts.