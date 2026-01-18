Word of the Day: Bonhomie

"Bonhomie" is a noun that means friendly, cheerful, and easy-going good nature. It is used to describe warm, pleasant behavior that makes others feel comfortable and welcome. "Bonhomie" often refers to a relaxed atmosphere of friendliness and goodwill.

Origin Origin of the word "Bonhomie" comes from the French words bon meaning "good" and homme meaning "man." It entered English in the 18th century to describe good-natured friendliness.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'bonhomie' Some common synonyms for "bonhomie" include friendliness, warmth, cheerfulness, good humor, and geniality. These words convey a sense of pleasant and welcoming behavior.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "bonhomie" is used in different contexts: "His bonhomie made everyone feel at ease." "The team shared a sense of bonhomie during the celebration." "Her natural bonhomie helped her connect with people quickly."

