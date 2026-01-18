Word of the Day: Bonhomie
What's the story
"Bonhomie" is a noun that means friendly, cheerful, and easy-going good nature. It is used to describe warm, pleasant behavior that makes others feel comfortable and welcome. "Bonhomie" often refers to a relaxed atmosphere of friendliness and goodwill.
Origin
"Bonhomie" comes from the French words bon meaning "good" and homme meaning "man." It entered English in the 18th century to describe good-natured friendliness.
Synonyms
Some common synonyms for "bonhomie" include friendliness, warmth, cheerfulness, good humor, and geniality. These words convey a sense of pleasant and welcoming behavior.
Sentence
Let's see how "bonhomie" is used in different contexts: "His bonhomie made everyone feel at ease." "The team shared a sense of bonhomie during the celebration." "Her natural bonhomie helped her connect with people quickly."
Writing
"Bonhomie" helps describe a warm and friendly attitude. It gives your writing a pleasant, polished feel while showing goodwill and positivity. You can use it in character descriptions in stories or novels, when describing the mood of a gathering or event, or even in essays and articles to convey friendliness and charm.