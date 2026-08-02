Word of the Day: Bridle
What's the story
"Bridle" is a verb that means to control, restrain, or react with anger or annoyance. It can also be a noun referring to the set of straps placed on a horse's head to help guide and control it. In everyday language, the verb is more commonly used in a figurative sense.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Bridle" comes from the Old English word bridel, meaning "horse's reins" or "headgear for controlling a horse."
It has been part of the English language since before the 12th century.
Over time, it also came to describe controlling emotions or reacting sharply to something.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'bridle'
Some common synonyms for "bridle" include restrain, control, curb, check, suppress, contain, hold back, recoil, take offense and flinch.
These words relate to controlling actions or emotions, though some specifically describe reacting with irritation or displeasure.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here's how "bridle" can be used in sentences:
"She bridled at the unfair criticism."
"He tried to bridle his anger during the meeting."
"The rider adjusted the horse's bridle before setting off."
Writing
Why use the word
"Bridle" is a versatile word that can describe both self-control and emotional reactions.
It is especially useful when writing about characters, emotions, or situations where someone feels offended or tries to control their feelings.
The word can add variety to your vocabulary without being difficult to understand.