Word of the Day: Budge
What's the story
Budge is a verb used to describe moving or causing something to move slightly, often when it's stuck or hard to move.
It can also mean to change your opinion or decision after some hesitation.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "budge" comes from the French word bouger, which means "to move."
It entered English around the 14th century and has been used to talk about small movements or changes ever since.
Over time, budge also came to mean changing your mind or position.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'budge'
Some common synonyms for "budge" include: move, shift, stir, yield, give in, relent, and change.
These words describe small movements or changes, whether physical or in opinion.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The heavy box wouldn't 'budge' no matter how hard we pushed."
"She refused to 'budge' on her decision."
"Try to 'budge' the door open slowly."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "budge" helps you describe small physical movements or a person changing their mind, often after resistance.
It's a useful word when talking about stubbornness, effort, or minor adjustments.
Whether you're writing about objects or decisions, budge adds clarity and precision to your description.