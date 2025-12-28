Word of the Day: Buffer
What's the story
"Buffer" is a noun and a verb that means something that reduces impact, protects, or creates a gap between two things. It is often used for physical protection, emotional distance, or time and space that soften effects. Let's see what this word means.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "buffer" comes from buff, meaning "to soften a blow." It was first used to describe devices that absorbed shocks or prevented damage. Over time, it also came to describe emotional, social, or digital protection and delay.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'buffer'
Some common synonyms include: cushion, shield, barrier, pad, reserve, and safeguard. These words are used when something protects, separates, or absorbs impact.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "Trees act as a 'buffer' against strong winds." "Savings can be a financial 'buffer' during emergencies." "The software uses memory as a 'buffer' to prevent delays."
Writing
Why use the word
"Buffer" helps you show that something stands between a problem and its impact. It makes it easier for readers to see how pressure is reduced and balance is maintained.