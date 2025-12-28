Word of the Day: Buffer

"Buffer" is a noun and a verb that means something that reduces impact, protects, or creates a gap between two things. It is often used for physical protection, emotional distance, or time and space that soften effects. Let's see what this word means.

Origin Origin of the word The word "buffer" comes from buff, meaning "to soften a blow." It was first used to describe devices that absorbed shocks or prevented damage. Over time, it also came to describe emotional, social, or digital protection and delay.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'buffer' Some common synonyms include: cushion, shield, barrier, pad, reserve, and safeguard. These words are used when something protects, separates, or absorbs impact.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "Trees act as a 'buffer' against strong winds." "Savings can be a financial 'buffer' during emergencies." "The software uses memory as a 'buffer' to prevent delays."