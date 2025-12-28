LOADING...
Word of the Day: Buffer
By Simran Jeet
Dec 28, 2025
05:29 pm
"Buffer" is a noun and a verb that means something that reduces impact, protects, or creates a gap between two things. It is often used for physical protection, emotional distance, or time and space that soften effects. Let's see what this word means.

Origin of the word 

The word "buffer" comes from buff, meaning "to soften a blow." It was first used to describe devices that absorbed shocks or prevented damage. Over time, it also came to describe emotional, social, or digital protection and delay.

Synonyms for 'buffer' 

Some common synonyms include: cushion, shield, barrier, pad, reserve, and safeguard. These words are used when something protects, separates, or absorbs impact.

Sentence usage 

Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "Trees act as a 'buffer' against strong winds." "Savings can be a financial 'buffer' during emergencies." "The software uses memory as a 'buffer' to prevent delays."

Why use the word 

"Buffer" helps you show that something stands between a problem and its impact. It makes it easier for readers to see how pressure is reduced and balance is maintained.