Word of the Day: Callous
Word of the Day: Callous
By Simran Jeet
Sep 21, 2025
05:21 pm
"Callous" (adjective) describes someone who shows little or no concern for the feelings of others. It's used when a person is emotionally hardened, unkind, or indifferent to suffering. A "callous" attitude makes someone seem cold and uncaring.

Origin of the word

The word "callous" has its roots in the Latin word callum, meaning "thick skin." When it first appeared in English in the 1500s, it described skin that had become hardened from use. Over time, its meaning expanded to describe people who are hardened in spirit, unfeeling or lacking compassion.

Synonyms for 'callous' 

Words often used in place of "callous" include cold, harsh, unkind, uncaring, ruthless, indifferent, and unsympathetic. Each of these suggests a person who shows little concern for others or ignores their feelings.

Sentence usage 

Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "His 'callous' remarks hurt her deeply." "The manager's 'callous' attitude upset the employees." "Ignoring the suffering of others is a 'callous' act."

Why use the word

Using "callous" helps describe behavior that is cold, unfeeling, or lacking empathy. It adds sharpness when showing characters or situations where compassion is missing. Whether in storytelling, reports, or daily conversations, "callous" conveys emotional hardness clearly.