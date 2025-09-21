Word of the Day: Incentive

"Incentive" (noun) refers to something that motivates or encourages a person to take action. It can be a reward, benefit, or reason that pushes someone to work harder, achieve a goal, or make a choice. An "incentive" gives people a boost to move forward.

Origin Origin of the word "Incentive" comes from the Latin word incentivus, meaning "something that sets the tune" or "stimulates." It entered English in the 15th century to describe things that inspire or drive action. Today, it's commonly used for rewards, benefits, or reasons that motivate behavior.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'incentive' Some common synonyms for "incentive" include motivation, encouragement, stimulus, reason, reward, inducement, and boost. These words describe what pushes people to act or achieve something.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The company offered a bonus as an 'incentive' for hard work." "Good grades are an 'incentive' for students to study diligently." "The discount served as an 'incentive' to buy more products."