Word of the Day: Exert
Word of the Day: Exert

By Simran Jeet
Sep 21, 2025
05:10 pm
"Exert" (verb) means to apply effort, strength, or influence to achieve something. It's used when someone puts in physical energy, like lifting or running, or mental effort, like focusing hard on a task. To "exert" is to actively use your power or ability to make something happen.

Origin of the word

"Exert" comes from the Latin word exserere, meaning "to put forth" or "stretch out." It entered English in the 17th century to describe the act of using energy or power. Today, it's used for both physical effort and the use of authority, influence, or control.

Synonyms for 'exert'

Some common synonyms for "exert" include apply, use, exercise, employ, wield, spend, and devote. These words show how someone puts energy or power into action.

Sentence usage

Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "She had to 'exert' all her strength to move the heavy box." "He 'exerted' his influence to support the team." "Students must 'exert' effort to succeed in their exams."

Why use the word

Using "exert" highlights the active use of effort, strength, or influence. It makes writing stronger by showing purposeful action and determination. Whether in sports, studies, or leadership, "exert" emphasizes the energy or power someone puts forth.