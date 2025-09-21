Word of the Day: Exert

"Exert" (verb) means to apply effort, strength, or influence to achieve something. It's used when someone puts in physical energy, like lifting or running, or mental effort, like focusing hard on a task. To "exert" is to actively use your power or ability to make something happen.

Origin Origin of the word "Exert" comes from the Latin word exserere, meaning "to put forth" or "stretch out." It entered English in the 17th century to describe the act of using energy or power. Today, it's used for both physical effort and the use of authority, influence, or control.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'exert' Some common synonyms for "exert" include apply, use, exercise, employ, wield, spend, and devote. These words show how someone puts energy or power into action.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "She had to 'exert' all her strength to move the heavy box." "He 'exerted' his influence to support the team." "Students must 'exert' effort to succeed in their exams."