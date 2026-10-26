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Word of the Day: Capitulate
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Word of the Day: Capitulate

By Simran Jeet
Oct 26, 2026
05:38 pm
What's the story

"Capitulate" means to surrender or give in after resisting or trying to fight against something. It is often used when someone accepts defeat or agrees to something after a long struggle. Let us understand this word better and learn how to use it in everyday sentences.

Origin 

Origin of the word

The word "capitulate" comes from the Latin word capitulum, meaning "a chapter" or "a heading."

It later came to refer to drawing up terms of surrender or reaching an agreement, especially after a conflict.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'capitulate'

Some synonyms for "capitulate" include surrender, yield, submit, concede, and give in.

While "concede" often means accepting that someone else is right, "surrender" usually refers to giving up in a conflict.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Here are a few examples of how "capitulate" is used:

"The army was forced to capitulate after weeks of fighting."

"She refused to capitulate to the pressure from her colleagues."

"After a long discussion, he finally capitulated and agreed to the plan."

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Writing

Why use the word

Using "capitulate" helps express situations where someone gives up resistance or agrees to something after a struggle.

The word is useful when writing about disagreements, negotiations, or conflicts where a person finally accepts defeat or gives in to pressure.

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