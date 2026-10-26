Word of the Day: Capitulate
What's the story
"Capitulate" means to surrender or give in after resisting or trying to fight against something. It is often used when someone accepts defeat or agrees to something after a long struggle. Let us understand this word better and learn how to use it in everyday sentences.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "capitulate" comes from the Latin word capitulum, meaning "a chapter" or "a heading."
It later came to refer to drawing up terms of surrender or reaching an agreement, especially after a conflict.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'capitulate'
Some synonyms for "capitulate" include surrender, yield, submit, concede, and give in.
While "concede" often means accepting that someone else is right, "surrender" usually refers to giving up in a conflict.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of how "capitulate" is used:
"The army was forced to capitulate after weeks of fighting."
"She refused to capitulate to the pressure from her colleagues."
"After a long discussion, he finally capitulated and agreed to the plan."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "capitulate" helps express situations where someone gives up resistance or agrees to something after a struggle.
The word is useful when writing about disagreements, negotiations, or conflicts where a person finally accepts defeat or gives in to pressure.