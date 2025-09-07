LOADING...
Word of the Day: Chaste
By Simran Jeet
Sep 07, 2025
05:32 pm
"Chaste" (adjective) describes someone or something pure, modest, and free from immoral or improper behavior. It's often used when talking about innocence, simplicity, or restraint, especially in thoughts or actions. A "chaste" person lives by high moral standards and avoids anything considered impure or excessive.

Origin of the word

"Chaste" comes from the Latin word castus, meaning "pure" or "morally clean." It entered English in the late Middle Ages to describe behavior or thoughts that are virtuous and restrained. Today, "chaste" is used to describe purity, modesty, or self-control in conduct and beliefs.

Synonyms for 'chaste' 

Some common synonyms for "chaste" include pure, modest, virtuous, innocent, restrained, decent, and moral. These words describe behavior or attitudes that avoid excess, temptation, or anything considered improper.

Sentence usage 

Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "She led a 'chaste' and disciplined life." "The poem praised the hero's 'chaste' devotion." "He admired her 'chaste' nature and honesty."

Why use the word 

Using "chaste" helps describe purity, modesty, and moral integrity. It adds depth when writing about characters or actions guided by restraint and virtue. Whether in literature, philosophy, or everyday life, "chaste" highlights noble behavior and ethical choices.