Word of the Day: Chaste

"Chaste" (adjective) describes someone or something pure, modest, and free from immoral or improper behavior. It's often used when talking about innocence, simplicity, or restraint, especially in thoughts or actions. A "chaste" person lives by high moral standards and avoids anything considered impure or excessive.

Origin Origin of the word "Chaste" comes from the Latin word castus, meaning "pure" or "morally clean." It entered English in the late Middle Ages to describe behavior or thoughts that are virtuous and restrained. Today, "chaste" is used to describe purity, modesty, or self-control in conduct and beliefs.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'chaste' Some common synonyms for "chaste" include pure, modest, virtuous, innocent, restrained, decent, and moral. These words describe behavior or attitudes that avoid excess, temptation, or anything considered improper.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "She led a 'chaste' and disciplined life." "The poem praised the hero's 'chaste' devotion." "He admired her 'chaste' nature and honesty."