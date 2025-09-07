Word of the Day: Bliss

"Bliss" (noun) refers to a state of extreme happiness, peace, or joy. It's used to describe moments when everything feels perfect, when you're content, worry-free, and completely at ease. Whether it's a quiet morning, a special achievement, or time with loved ones, "bliss" captures pure, joyful feelings.

Origin Origin of the word "Bliss" comes from the Old English word bliths, meaning "joy" or "happiness." It has been used for centuries to describe feelings of great pleasure and contentment. Today, "bliss" is still widely used to express deep happiness and peaceful satisfaction.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'bliss' Some common synonyms for "bliss" include joy, happiness, delight, contentment, euphoria, ecstasy, and pleasure. These words describe feelings of pure satisfaction and emotional well-being.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "They felt 'bliss' while watching the sunset together." "After finishing the project, she relaxed in complete 'bliss.'" "A good book and a warm drink bring him 'bliss.'"