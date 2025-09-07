Word of the Day: Amiable

"Amiable" (adjective) describes someone who is friendly, kind, and easy to get along with. It's used to describe people who are cheerful and pleasant, making others feel comfortable around them. An "amiable" person is often warm, helpful, and approachable, someone you'd enjoy spending time with.

Origin Origin of the word "Amiable" comes from the Latin word amare, meaning "to love." It entered English in the late Middle Ages to describe people who are lovable and kindhearted. Today, it's widely used to describe personalities that are warm, friendly, and easygoing.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'amiable' Some common synonyms for "amiable" include friendly, pleasant, good-natured, kind, cheerful, warm, and affable. These words highlight a personality that makes others feel welcomed and appreciated.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Her 'amiable' nature made her popular at work." "He greeted everyone with an 'amiable' smile." "They enjoyed spending time with their 'amiable' neighbors."