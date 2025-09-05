Try these delicious flaxseeds-based snacks

Flaxseeds, which are already known for their nutritional benefits, are finding their way into breakfast dishes across Indian streets. The small seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, ensuring a healthy start to the day. Street vendors have imaginatively added flaxseeds to traditional and modern breakfast items, giving a healthy twist to familiar flavors. Here's a look at some popular flaxseed-infused breakfast creations on bustling Indian streets.

Dish 1 Flaxseed paratha delight Flaxseed parathas are becoming quite popular as a healthy breakfast option. Vendors prepare dough by mixing ground flaxseeds with whole wheat flour. They roll it out and cook it on a griddle. The end result is a soft, flavorful flatbread that goes well with yogurt or pickles. It makes for an excellent source of fiber and essential nutrients, making it a favorite of health freaks.

Dish 2 Nutritious flaxseed smoothies Street vendors have hopped on the smoothie bandwagon by adding flaxseeds for an additional nutritional punch. Blending fruits like bananas or mangoes with yogurt and some ground flaxseeds make for a creamy drink filled with vitamins and minerals. These smoothies not only energize you for the day ahead but also improve gut health with their high fiber content.

Dish 3 Flaxseed idli innovation Incorporating flaxseeds into idli batter has become the new innovative way to upgrade this traditional South Indian dish. Vendors add the ground flaxseeds to the fermented rice and lentil batter before steaming it into fluffy cakes. The addition of flaxseeds not only boosts the nutritional profile but also adds a subtle nutty flavor that complements coconut chutney or sambar.