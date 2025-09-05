Love fenugreek? You'll enjoy these dishes

Fenugreek leaves, commonly referred to as methi in India, are a staple in Indian kitchens. These fragrant leaves not only lend a unique flavor to a range of dishes but are also revered for their health benefits. Used both fresh and dried, fenugreek leaves offer an exquisite taste. Here are five amazing ways of using fenugreek leaves in Indian cooking, and add versatility to your culinary skills.

Dish 1 Methi paratha: A breakfast favorite Methi paratha is a common breakfast choice in many Indian homes. Prepared by mixing fresh fenugreek leaves with whole wheat flour, spices, and water, these flatbreads are grilled on a tawa till golden brown. The faint bitterness of the fenugreek is countered by the spices, making for a perfect morning start. Pair with yogurt or pickle for an extra punch of flavor.

Dish 2 Aloo methi: A simple side dish If you want a simple yet flavorful side dish, go for aloo methi. The potatoes are sauteed with cumin seeds and turmeric, and chopped fenugreek leaves are added. The dish can be enjoyed with roti or rice and gives a comforting blend of textures and tastes to highlight the earthy notes of methi.

Dish 3 Methi thepla: A Gujarati specialty A traditional Gujarati flatbread, methi thepla is made from whole wheat flour combined with besan (gram flour), yogurt, spices, and finely chopped fenugreek leaves. These thin breads are ideal for travel snacks or lunchboxes because of their long shelf life. They can be savored plain or with chutney or curd for a better taste experience.

Dish 4 Dal methi: Lentils with flavorful twist Dal methi adds an aromatic twist to regular lentil dishes by adding dried fenugreek leaves while cooking. Usually made with yellow lentils like moong dal or masoor dal, tomatoes and spices like cumin seeds, the dish gives warmth through its rich flavors while retaining nutritional value (with protein-rich lentils) perfectly paired with fragrant methi.