Lentils + mango: A salad combo you'll love

Combining lentils and mango makes for a delightful sweet-savory salad that's nutritious and tasty. Not only does the pairing offer a unique taste experience (earthy lentils and tropical mango), but it's also perfect for anyone looking for a refreshing dish. You can enjoy this salad as a light meal or side dish. Not only does it satisfy your palate, but also gives you nutrients.

#1 Choosing the right lentils Picking the right variety of lentil is essential to ensure the texture of your salad is just right. We recommend using green or brown lentils as they hold shape well after cooking. These varieties give a firm bite, which balances the softness of ripe mangoes. Make sure you rinse and sort through them before cooking to get rid of any debris or damaged pieces.

#2 Preparing mango perfectly The secret to elevating your salad is ripe but firm mangoes. A ripe mango should give a little when pressed but shouldn't be too soft. Peel and cut it into bite-sized pieces (keeping them uniform ensures even distribution in the salad). The sweetness of mango makes a perfect balance with other ingredients, lending bright color and flavor.

#3 Adding complementary ingredients Incorporate additional ingredients like chopped cilantro, diced red onion and sliced cucumber to enhance flavor complexity and texture contrast in your salad. These elements add freshness while complementing both lentils and mangoes perfectly. A squeeze of lime juice can further elevate flavors by adding acidity that ties all components together harmoniously.