Word of the Day: Chivalry
What's the story
"Chivalry" (noun) refers to qualities such as honor, courtesy, bravery, and kindness, especially in the way people treat others. While the word originally described the code of conduct followed by medieval knights, it is now often used to talk about respectful, thoughtful, and noble behavior.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Chivalry" comes from the Old French word chevalerie, meaning "knighthood" or "mounted soldiers." Over time, it became associated not just with knights but also with the values they were expected to uphold, including courage, loyalty, respect, and honor.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'chivalry'
Some similar words include courtesy, honor, gallantry, respect, and nobility. These words are often used when describing thoughtful, respectful, and honorable behavior.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "chivalry" can be used in various sentences: "His act of helping a stranger was a fine example of chivalry." "The story celebrates the ideals of chivalry and honor." "She admired his kindness and sense of chivalry."
Writing
Why use the word
"Chivalry" fits situations where kindness and honor stand out. It brings a sense of character and integrity to the writing, making actions feel more meaningful.