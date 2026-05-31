Word of the Day: Chivalry

"Chivalry" (noun) refers to qualities such as honor, courtesy, bravery, and kindness, especially in the way people treat others. While the word originally described the code of conduct followed by medieval knights, it is now often used to talk about respectful, thoughtful, and noble behavior.

Origin Origin of the word "Chivalry" comes from the Old French word chevalerie, meaning "knighthood" or "mounted soldiers." Over time, it became associated not just with knights but also with the values they were expected to uphold, including courage, loyalty, respect, and honor.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'chivalry' Some similar words include courtesy, honor, gallantry, respect, and nobility. These words are often used when describing thoughtful, respectful, and honorable behavior.

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Usage Sentence usage Here's how "chivalry" can be used in various sentences: "His act of helping a stranger was a fine example of chivalry." "The story celebrates the ideals of chivalry and honor." "She admired his kindness and sense of chivalry."

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