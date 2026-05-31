Word of the Day: Cohort

"Cohort" (noun) refers to a group of people who share a common characteristic, experience, or purpose. It can describe classmates, colleagues, teammates, or any group moving through a similar stage or journey together. The word often suggests connection, shared experiences, and a sense of belonging.

Origin Origin of the word "Cohort" comes from the Latin word cohors, which originally referred to a group of soldiers. Over time, the meaning expanded beyond military use and came to describe any group of people connected by a common activity, background, or goal.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'cohort' Some similar words include group, team, circle, company, and association. These words are often used when describing people who are connected through shared experiences, interests, or objectives.

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Usage Sentence examples Here's how "cohort" can be used in various sentences: "She completed the program with her cohort." "The research followed a cohort of students over several years." "He stayed in touch with members of his cohort after graduation."

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