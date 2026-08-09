Word of the Day: Colloquial
What's the story
"Colloquial" is an adjective used to describe language that is informal and commonly used in everyday conversation. It includes words, phrases, or expressions that people naturally use when speaking with friends, family, or colleagues rather than in formal writing or official settings.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Colloquial" comes from the Latin word colloquium, meaning "conversation" or "talking together."
It entered English in the 18th century and developed from the idea of language used in ordinary conversations rather than formal or literary settings.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'colloquial'
Some common synonyms for "colloquial" include informal, conversational, casual, everyday, familiar, relaxed, slangy, and vernacular.
These words describe language that sounds natural in everyday speech and is generally less formal than the language used in official or academic settings.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here's how "colloquial" can be used in sentences:
"The writer used colloquial language to make the dialogue sound natural."
"The phrase is common in colloquial English."
"His presentation was friendly and included several colloquial expressions."
Writing
Why use the word
Use "colloquial" when you want to point out that a word or phrase sounds casual and conversational.
It works well when talking about everyday speech, regional expressions, or relaxed writing, especially when you want to show the difference between formal and informal language.