Word of the Day: Composure
What's the story
"Composure" (noun) means the ability to remain calm and in control of your emotions, especially during stressful or difficult situations. It is often used to describe someone who stays collected even when things go wrong. Let us find out more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "composure" comes from the French word composer, meaning "to arrange" or "to put together."
It entered English in the 17th century and gradually developed the meaning of being calm, balanced, and in control of one's emotions.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'composure'
"Composure" is closely related to words such as calmness, poise, self-control, serenity, and equanimity.
While all these words suggest a peaceful state of mind, "poise" often refers to remaining confident and graceful, while "self-control" highlights the ability to manage one's reactions.
Usage
Sentence usage
See how "composure" fits into these everyday examples:
"She maintained her composure during the difficult interview."
"He struggled to regain his composure after hearing the news."
"Despite the pressure, the player kept his composure throughout the match."
Writing
Why use the word
"Composure" is a useful word when describing people who remain calm under pressure.
It can clarify writing about emotional strength, challenging situations, and personal behaviour.
It also helps highlight the ability to handle unexpected events without losing control.