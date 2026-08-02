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Word of the Day: Concoct
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Word of the Day: Concoct

By Simran Jeet
Aug 02, 2026
03:13 pm
What's the story

"Concoct" is a verb that means to create, invent, or prepare something by combining different ideas or ingredients. It is often used for making food or drinks, but it can also describe creating a story, excuse, plan, or solution, especially one that is imaginative or carefully thought out.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Concoct" comes from the Latin word concoctus, meaning "prepared" or "digested."

It entered English in the 16th century and originally referred to preparing or mixing substances.

Over time, it also came to mean inventing ideas, stories, or plans.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'concoct'

Some common synonyms for "concoct" include create, invent, devise, formulate, prepare, produce, fabricate, assemble, dream up, and cook up.

These words all involve making or putting something together, whether it is a recipe, a plan, or an idea.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "concoct" is used in sentences:

"She concocted a delicious smoothie using fresh fruits and yogurt."

"He concocted an excuse for arriving late to the meeting."

"The team concocted a creative marketing plan for the new product."

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Writing

Why use the word

Use "concoct" when you want to describe creating something in a creative or thoughtful way.

Whether it's a recipe, a clever plan, or even an excuse, the word makes your writing more interesting and expressive than simply saying "make" or "create."

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