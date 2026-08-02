Word of the Day: Concoct
What's the story
"Concoct" is a verb that means to create, invent, or prepare something by combining different ideas or ingredients. It is often used for making food or drinks, but it can also describe creating a story, excuse, plan, or solution, especially one that is imaginative or carefully thought out.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Concoct" comes from the Latin word concoctus, meaning "prepared" or "digested."
It entered English in the 16th century and originally referred to preparing or mixing substances.
Over time, it also came to mean inventing ideas, stories, or plans.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'concoct'
Some common synonyms for "concoct" include create, invent, devise, formulate, prepare, produce, fabricate, assemble, dream up, and cook up.
These words all involve making or putting something together, whether it is a recipe, a plan, or an idea.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "concoct" is used in sentences:
"She concocted a delicious smoothie using fresh fruits and yogurt."
"He concocted an excuse for arriving late to the meeting."
"The team concocted a creative marketing plan for the new product."
Writing
Why use the word
Use "concoct" when you want to describe creating something in a creative or thoughtful way.
Whether it's a recipe, a clever plan, or even an excuse, the word makes your writing more interesting and expressive than simply saying "make" or "create."