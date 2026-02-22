Word of the Day: Concoction
"Concoction" is a noun that means a mixture of different ingredients or elements. It is often used for food or drinks, but can also describe an unusual or invented plan or story. "Concoction" suggests something created by combining various parts.
"Concoction" comes from the Latin word concoquere, meaning "to boil together." It entered English in the 14th century and was first used in medical and cooking contexts. Over time, it expanded to describe any mixed or invented creation.
Some common synonyms for "concoction" include mixture, blend, brew, formula, and creation. These words refer to things made by combining elements.
Let's see how "concoction" is used in different contexts: "She prepared a herbal concoction." "He came up with a strange concoction of ideas." "The chef's special drink was a fruity concoction."
The word "concoction" is useful when you want to describe something created by mixing different parts. It adds character to your writing, especially when describing unusual combinations or creative ideas.