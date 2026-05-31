Word of the Day: Conducive

"Conducive" (adjective) is used to describe something that helps bring about a particular result or creates the right conditions for something to happen. It often refers to environments, situations, or factors that support success, growth, learning, or progress. The word carries a positive and supportive meaning.

Origin Origin of the word "Conducive" comes from the Latin word conducere, meaning "to lead" or "to bring together." It entered English in the 17th century and gradually came to describe conditions that encourage or support a desired outcome.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'conducive' Some similar words include favorable, beneficial, helpful, supportive, and advantageous. These words are often used when describing conditions that make something easier or more likely to happen.

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Usage Sentence examples Here's how "conducive" can be used in various sentences: "The quiet room was conducive to studying." "Regular practice creates an environment conducive to improvement." "The weather was conducive to outdoor activities."

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