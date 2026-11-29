Word of the Day: Confection
What's the story
"Confection" is a noun that refers to a sweet treat, usually made with ingredients such as sugar, chocolate, nuts, or fruit. It can describe anything from candies and toffees to elaborate desserts. The word is often used for sweet creations that are carefully prepared, decorated, or enjoyed as a special treat.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Confection" comes from the Latin word confectio, meaning "a preparation" or "something put together."
It entered English through Old French and was initially used to describe mixtures or preparations, including medicinal ones.
Over time, the word became closely associated with sweets and sugary treats.
Synonyms
Synonyms of 'confection'
Words related to "confection" include sweet, candy, treat, dessert, delicacy, and sugary delight.
While "candy" often refers to sugar-based sweets, "dessert" covers a wider range of sweet dishes served after a meal.
"Delicacy" suggests something special or carefully prepared.
Usage
Sentence usage
See how "confection" is used in everyday language:
"The bakery displayed a colourful confection topped with fresh berries."
"She made a chocolate confection for the birthday celebration."
"The children eagerly picked their favorite confections from the candy shop."
Writing
Why use the word
"Confection" is a lovely word for describing sweet treats, especially those that are beautifully made or presented.
It can make a description sound more expressive than simply using "sweet" or "dessert."
The word is commonly found in baking, food-related articles, confectionery, and descriptions of indulgent treats.