Word of the Day: Coterie
What's the story
"Coterie" is a noun that refers to a small, close-knit group of people who share similar interests, activities, or ideas. It often describes a group that spends a lot of time together and may have its own private circle, making it different from a larger social or professional group.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Coterie" comes from the French word coterie, which originally referred to a group of people sharing a common interest or property.
It entered English in the 18th century and gradually came to describe a small, closely connected social group.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'coterie'
Some common synonyms for "coterie" include circle, clique, group, inner circle, set, crew, fellowship, association, club and company.
These words describe a group of people who are connected by shared interests, friendships, activities, or social relationships.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See how "coterie" fits into these sentences:
"The author was surrounded by a small coterie of loyal friends."
"A coterie of artists met regularly to discuss their work."
"He became part of an influential coterie within the organization."
Writing
Why use the word
"Coterie" can make a sentence more specific when you're talking about a small group rather than a large crowd.
It is particularly useful when describing social circles, creative communities, or groups connected by a shared interest, giving the reader a clearer sense of the people involved.