Word of the Day: Credulous
What's the story
"Credulous" is an adjective that describes someone who is too ready to believe something, especially something that may not be true. It is often used when a person accepts claims or stories without questioning whether they are reliable or believable. The word can suggest that someone is easily deceived because they tend to believe others too quickly.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Credulous" comes from the Latin credulus, meaning "believing readily" or "trusting."
It is related to the Latin word credere, meaning "to believe" or "to trust."
The word entered English in the 16th century and came to describe people who are too willing to believe things without sufficient evidence.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'credulous'
Words related to "credulous" include gullible, trusting, unsuspecting, naive, impressionable, and unquestioning.
Among these, "gullible" comes closest in meaning, while "trusting" can have a more positive meaning and does not necessarily suggest that someone is easily deceived.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See it in these examples:
"The scam was designed to take advantage of credulous customers."
"Only a credulous person would believe such an unlikely story."
"His credulous nature made him an easy target for misleading claims."
Writing
Why use the word
"Credulous" is a useful word when describing someone who accepts information too easily without checking whether it is true.
It is often used in a critical or cautionary way, particularly when discussing scams, rumours, exaggerated claims, or misleading information.