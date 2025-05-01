Word of the Day: Cryptic
What's the story
"Cryptic" is an adjective that describes something mysterious, hidden, or hard to understand.
It's often used when words, messages, or actions are unclear or puzzling.
Let's learn more about this word that helps describe things that are not easy to figure out.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "cryptic" comes from the Greek word kryptos, meaning "hidden" or "secret."
It passed into Latin as crypticus and later entered English.
The word still carries that sense of something concealed, often in a way that invites curiosity or deeper interpretation.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'cryptic'
Some common synonyms for "cryptic" include mysterious, obscure, puzzling, vague, secretive, and enigmatic.
All these words suggest something that isn't immediately clear and might need more thought or effort to understand.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"His message was so 'cryptic' that no one knew what to do."
"The book ends with a 'cryptic' note from the author."
"She gave him a 'cryptic' smile before walking away."
Writing
Why use the word
"Cryptic" is a useful word to describe something that's hard to understand or mysterious.
You can use it in stories or daily conversations when something is unclear or puzzling.
It helps make your message sound thoughtful while keeping things a bit mysterious.