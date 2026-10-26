Word of the Day: Dabble
What's the story
"Dabble" is a verb that means to take part in an activity casually, without becoming deeply involved in it. It often describes trying something new for fun or out of curiosity. Someone who occasionally paints in their free time but has never studied art may be said to "dabble" in painting.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Dabble" appeared in English in the 16th century.
It was originally associated with splashing or moving around in water, and later developed the meaning of taking a casual interest in an activity.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'dabble'
Words related to "dabble" include experiment, explore, sample, try, and flirt with.
"Explore" suggests learning about something new, while "sample" means trying a little of something to see whether you like it.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "dabble" is used in different situations:
"She likes to dabble in photography during her holidays."
"He has dabbled in cooking but prefers baking."
"The writer began to dabble in poetry after retirement."
Writing
Why use the word
"Dabble" is useful when talking about hobbies or activities someone tries without making a serious commitment.
It describes the fun of exploring new interests, whether it is learning a musical instrument, experimenting with recipes, or trying a creative skill in your spare time.