Word of the Day: Decipher
What's the story
"Decipher" (verb) means to figure out or understand something that is difficult to read, interpret, or understand. It is commonly used when solving codes, reading unclear handwriting, or making sense of complicated information. Let's get to know this word a little better.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Decipher" has its roots in the Old French word deciffrer, which means "to decode."
It entered the English language in the early 16th century and was initially associated with understanding secret codes or written messages.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'decipher'
Words that carry a similar meaning to "decipher" include decode, interpret, unravel, translate, and understand.
For instance, "decode" is often used when working with secret messages or coded information, while "unravel" suggests gradually making sense of something complicated.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "decipher" can be used in various sentences:
"She struggled to decipher the doctor's handwriting."
"The detectives worked together to decipher the mysterious message."
"It took him several attempts to decipher the instructions."
Writing
Why use the word
"Decipher" is a useful choice when describing the process of understanding something unclear or complicated.
Whether you are writing about solving puzzles, interpreting messages, or making sense of confusing information, this word offers a precise way to express the effort involved in finding meaning.