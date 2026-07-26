Word of the Day: Deluge
What's the story
"Deluge" is a noun that refers to a severe flood or an overwhelming amount of something arriving all at once. While it originally described heavy flooding, it is now often used figuratively to describe a large number of messages, requests, complaints, or other things received in a short period.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Deluge" comes from the Latin word diluvium, meaning "a flood" or "overflow."
It entered English in the 14th century and was first used to describe great floods.
Over time, its meaning expanded to include any overwhelming or excessive quantity of something.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'deluge'
Some common synonyms for "deluge" include flood, torrent, overflow, inundation, outpouring, barrage, avalanche, surge, stream and onslaught.
These words all describe a large amount of something arriving rapidly, though they may differ depending on the context.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "deluge" is used in sentences:
"The office received a deluge of emails after the announcement."
"Heavy rains caused a deluge that flooded several villages.
"The new product launch was followed by a deluge of customer inquiries."
Writing
Why use the word
"Deluge" is an effective word when you want to emphasize the sheer volume of something.
Whether you're describing heavy rainfall, a flood of information, or an overwhelming number of responses, it creates a stronger image than simply saying "a lot" or "many."