'Demure' is Dictionary.com's Word of the Year. Here's why
Dictionary.com named "demure" its Word of the Year, inspired by influencer Jools Lebron. Her catchphrase, "very demure, very mindful," went viral on TikTok, with videos on being "demure" daily gaining millions of views. A video clip on acting "demure" in job interviews hit 54 million views, proving how influencers can turn simple words into cultural phenomena.
What does 'demure' mean?
Traditionally, "demure" is defined as "reserved, quiet, or modest," but Lebron's use sparked a loud reaction. According to Dictionary.com, there was no notable trend in the word's usage between August 2023 and July 2024. By mid-August 2024, however, searches for "demure" had surged nearly 200 times. This shows how language trends can evolve rapidly with the right cultural spark.
Celebrities join the 'demure' trend
Jools Lebron's use of "demure" on TikTok not only popularized the word but also skyrocketed her own fame. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Khloé Kardashian joined the trend, creating their own "demure" videos. Lebron's rise culminated in appearances on CBS Mornings and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, further solidifying the phrase in pop culture.
Words that made an impact in 2024
Along with "demure," words like "brainrot," "brat," and "extreme weather" also gained attention from Dictionary.com's lexicographers. These selections highlight key moments in language and culture, demonstrating how diverse influences—from internet slang to global issues—shape the vocabulary we adopt. They reflect the evolving ways we communicate and address current events.
'Manifest' tops Cambridge Dictionary's 2024 list
Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year for 2024 is "manifest," shifting from its traditional meaning to a more aspirational one. Influenced by wellness trends and celebrity endorsements, the word gained popularity as people used positive thinking to manifest desires. Wendalyn Nichols, publishing manager at Cambridge Dictionary, stated that the word saw a significant rise in searches and was widely used across various media platforms.