Word of the Day: Deride

"Deride" (verb) means to mock, ridicule, or speak about someone or something in a contemptuous way. It's used when expressing scorn or showing that you think someone or something is unworthy of respect. Let's learn more about this word and how it's used.

Origin Origin of the word The word "deride" comes from the Latin word deridere, meaning "to laugh at" or "mock." It has been used in English since the late 16th century to describe scornful laughter or contemptuous speech. Today, it's commonly used to express ridicule, mockery, or harsh criticism.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'deride' Some common synonyms for "deride" include mock, ridicule, scorn, taunt, sneer, jeer, and contempt. These words all describe actions or words meant to belittle, insult, or show disrespect.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "deride" can appear in sentences: "The critics 'derided' the play for its weak plot." "She felt humiliated when her classmates 'derided' her ideas." "He tends to 'deride' anyone who disagrees with him."