Word of the Day: Dexterous

"Dexterous" (adjective) is used to describe someone who is skillful and quick with their hands or movements. It can also refer to a person who handles situations cleverly and efficiently. The word suggests precision, coordination, and the ability to perform tasks with ease and confidence.

Origin Origin of the word "Dexterous" comes from the Latin word dexter, meaning "right-handed" or "skillful." Over time, the word evolved to describe people who show great skill, agility, or cleverness in physical tasks and problem-solving.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'dexterous' Some similar words include skillful, agile, adept, nimble, and proficient. These words are often used when describing someone who performs tasks with precision, speed, or expertise.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "The artist's dexterous hands brought the sculpture to life." "She was dexterous at solving complex problems." "The chef made the intricate decorations with dexterous movements."

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