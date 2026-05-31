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Word of the Day: Dexterous
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Word of the Day: Dexterous

By Simran Jeet
May 31, 2026
12:28 pm
What's the story

"Dexterous" (adjective) is used to describe someone who is skillful and quick with their hands or movements. It can also refer to a person who handles situations cleverly and efficiently. The word suggests precision, coordination, and the ability to perform tasks with ease and confidence.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Dexterous" comes from the Latin word dexter, meaning "right-handed" or "skillful." Over time, the word evolved to describe people who show great skill, agility, or cleverness in physical tasks and problem-solving.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'dexterous'

Some similar words include skillful, agile, adept, nimble, and proficient. These words are often used when describing someone who performs tasks with precision, speed, or expertise.

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Usage

Sentence usage

Take a look at these sentence examples: "The artist's dexterous hands brought the sculpture to life." "She was dexterous at solving complex problems." "The chef made the intricate decorations with dexterous movements."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Dexterous" works well in writing that focuses on skill, craftsmanship, or clever problem-solving. It helps show that a person is not just capable, but exceptionally good at what they do.

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