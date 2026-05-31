Word of the Day: Dexterous
What's the story
"Dexterous" (adjective) is used to describe someone who is skillful and quick with their hands or movements. It can also refer to a person who handles situations cleverly and efficiently. The word suggests precision, coordination, and the ability to perform tasks with ease and confidence.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Dexterous" comes from the Latin word dexter, meaning "right-handed" or "skillful." Over time, the word evolved to describe people who show great skill, agility, or cleverness in physical tasks and problem-solving.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'dexterous'
Some similar words include skillful, agile, adept, nimble, and proficient. These words are often used when describing someone who performs tasks with precision, speed, or expertise.
Usage
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples: "The artist's dexterous hands brought the sculpture to life." "She was dexterous at solving complex problems." "The chef made the intricate decorations with dexterous movements."
Writing
Why use the word
"Dexterous" works well in writing that focuses on skill, craftsmanship, or clever problem-solving. It helps show that a person is not just capable, but exceptionally good at what they do.