Word of the Day: Diligent

"Diligent" (adjective) describes someone who works carefully, steadily, and with great effort. It's used when a person is thorough, attentive, and persistent in completing tasks. A "diligent" person pays attention to details and consistently gives their best effort.

Origin Origin of the word "Diligent" comes from the Latin word diligere, meaning "to value or take delight in." It entered English in the 14th century to describe careful, attentive, and hardworking behavior. Today, it's commonly used to praise people who are conscientious, hardworking, and committed.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'diligent' Words often used in place of "diligent" include hardworking, careful, industrious, meticulous, persistent, thorough, and conscientious. Each of these describes someone who puts in consistent effort and pays close attention to their work.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "She is a 'diligent' student who never misses a deadline." "His 'diligent' efforts helped the team achieve success." "A 'diligent' worker often earns the respect of their peers."