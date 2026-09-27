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Word of the Day: Dissonance
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Word of the Day: Dissonance

By Simran Jeet
Sep 27, 2026
04:58 pm
What's the story

"Dissonance" is a noun that refers to a lack of harmony or agreement. It can describe unpleasant combinations of sounds, but it can also refer to a conflict between ideas, beliefs, or feelings. Let us take a closer look at this versatile word and its meaning.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Dissonance" comes from the Latin dissonantia, meaning "discord" or "disagreement."

It is derived from dissonare, meaning "to sound differently" or "to be discordant."

The word entered English in the 15th century.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'dissonance'

Words related to "dissonance" include discord, disagreement, conflict, disharmony, inconsistency, and tension.

"Discord" is often used for a lack of harmony in sounds or relationships, while "conflict" more commonly refers to opposing ideas, interests, or feelings.

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Sentence

Sentence usage

Here's "dissonance" used in a few different sentences:

"The composer used dissonance to create tension in the music."

"There was a noticeable dissonance between his words and actions."

"The decision created dissonance among the members of the team."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Dissonance" has both musical and figurative uses. In music, it refers to a combination of sounds that creates tension or lacks harmony.

More broadly, it can describe a mismatch or conflict between ideas, actions, beliefs, or expectations, making it useful in discussions of music, psychology, communication, and society.

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