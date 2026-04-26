Word of the Day: Drab
What's the story
"Drab" (adjective) is used to describe something that looks dull, plain, or lacking color and excitement. It often brings to mind things that feel lifeless or uninteresting, whether it's clothing, weather, or surroundings. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Drab" comes from an old word that referred to a dull brownish color. It entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe fabric of a plain, muted shade. Over time, the meaning expanded to include anything that feels boring or lacking brightness.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'drab'
Some similar words include dull, lifeless, bland, gloomy, and colorless. These words are often used when describing something that lacks energy, brightness, or visual appeal.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "drab" can be used in a sentence: "The room looked drab without any decorations." "The weather was cold and drab all day." "She wanted to brighten her drab outfit with some color."
Writing
Why use the word
Use "drab" to describe anything lacking color or energy. It's a simple word that makes it easy for readers to imagine a dull setting, which helps make colorful moments stand out even more.