Word of the Day: Drab

"Drab" (adjective) is used to describe something that looks dull, plain, or lacking color and excitement. It often brings to mind things that feel lifeless or uninteresting, whether it's clothing, weather, or surroundings. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Drab" comes from an old word that referred to a dull brownish color. It entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe fabric of a plain, muted shade. Over time, the meaning expanded to include anything that feels boring or lacking brightness.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'drab' Some similar words include dull, lifeless, bland, gloomy, and colorless. These words are often used when describing something that lacks energy, brightness, or visual appeal.

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Usage Sentence usage Here's how "drab" can be used in a sentence: "The room looked drab without any decorations." "The weather was cold and drab all day." "She wanted to brighten her drab outfit with some color."

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