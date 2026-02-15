Word of the Day: Dwindle

"Dwindle" is a verb that means to gradually decrease in size, amount, or strength. It is used to describe something slowly becoming smaller or weaker over time. "Dwindle" suggests a steady decline.

Origin Origin of the word "Dwindle" comes from Old English dwindan, meaning "to waste away" or "fade." It has been used in English since the 16th century to describe gradual reduction. Over time, it came to refer to any slow decrease.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'dwindle' Some common synonyms for "dwindle" include shrink, decline, lessen, fade, and diminish. These words express a gradual reduction.

Advertisement

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "dwindle" is used in different contexts: "The supplies began to dwindle." "Her patience dwindled quickly." "The crowd dwindled as the night went on."

Advertisement