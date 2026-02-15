Word of the Day: Dwindle
What's the story
"Dwindle" is a verb that means to gradually decrease in size, amount, or strength. It is used to describe something slowly becoming smaller or weaker over time. "Dwindle" suggests a steady decline.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Dwindle" comes from Old English dwindan, meaning "to waste away" or "fade." It has been used in English since the 16th century to describe gradual reduction. Over time, it came to refer to any slow decrease.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'dwindle'
Some common synonyms for "dwindle" include shrink, decline, lessen, fade, and diminish. These words express a gradual reduction.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "dwindle" is used in different contexts: "The supplies began to dwindle." "Her patience dwindled quickly." "The crowd dwindled as the night went on."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "dwindle" is useful when you want to describe a slow loss or reduction. It helps your writing show gradual change in a clear and natural way.